Executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof Suleiman Bogoro, has commissioned a 500-seater auditorium for the Faculty of Management Sciences; and a centre for Virtual Training and Innovative Hub; as well as complexes for Faculties of Natural Sciences, Veterinary Medicine and Agriculture at the University of Jos at the weekend.

Bogoro while commissioning the projects thanked the management of the university for the feat achieved and described it as a “wonderful initiative.”

He said the projects would not only add value and change the face of the university, but enhance teaching and learning.

He also said the projects would address the infrastructure deficit the university has faced in the past.

“I am happy to be here today; I am happier because of these numerous projects we are commissioning today.

“These projects will no doubt go a long way to enhance teaching and learning; it will automatically address the shortage of infrastructure in this university.

“With these projects, one can confidently say that this university can now compete with its peers anywhere in the world,” he said.

Bogoro advised that the facilities be put to good use for the benefit of the university and the society in general.

He thanked the university for naming one of the new complexes after him, and promised to support the institution to attain its desired goals.

Earlier, the outgoing vice chancellor of the university, Prof Sebastian Maimako, said without TETFUND the state of tertiary institutions in Nigeria will be in jeopardy stressing that the projects were completed between 2019 and 2020.