The editorial board of Daily Asset newspaper, Abuja has selected the executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Bogoro as public servant of the year 2021.

Bogoro’s selection as public servant of the year was due to his refocused ambition in the pursuit of rehabilitating decaying infrastructure in tertiary institutions and the construction of new ones that are relevant to the development of learning in public tertiary institutions across the country.

This landmark transformation of processes and procedures at the TETFund is changing the narrative in Nigeria’s attempt to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of research development.

The publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Dr Cletus Akwaya said Bogoro was nominated for the award for transforming tertiary education in Nigeria.

“For his innovative leadership provided at TETFund, which has brought about high impact in the infrastructure needs and research funding of the nation’s tertiary institutions and made TETFund a reference point on efficiency, transparency and accountability among the nation’s public institutions,” he said.

Bogoro has been at the forefront of the advocacy for enhanced research and development and has created an enabling environment knowing full well the absence of a regulatory platform has weakened research and development in our educational institutions.

According to Bogoro, “The key measurement parameters for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) is anchored on Nigeria’s economic transformation blueprint, which is dependent on Science, Engineering and Technology (SET), meaning that the advancement in SET is dependent on research and development.”

He also affirmed that “Innovative research and its consequent commercialisation is the driver that moves and nurtures the engine of modern economic growth, thus it is an important driver of poverty alleviation He added emphatically that “There is ample evidence to show that research and development propelled by higher education more than anything else, has contributed to the rise and expansion of the world knowledge economy.”

Bogoro therefore, reiterated that for too long, Nigeria has been paying attention to physical infrastructure, but it is now time for innovative research and a paradigm shift from the old order to the new, to make the physical structures meaningful.

TETFUND under the unique leadership of Bogoro is transforming every sector of Nigeria’s education, to include infrastructure, capacity buildings, manpower development, creating a decent environment for learning, research scholarships, up-to-date journals, and e-resources in all of the nation’s tertiary institutions.