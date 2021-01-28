By Ibrahim Fatai |



It was Dido, an American philosopher, who once posited that, “A man that conquers his word, is he who says I will do and he does what he said.”

Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro on his reinstatement two years ago as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) by President Muhammadu Buhari while addressing TETfund staff made a solemn pledge when he said, “My reinstatement was unprecedented in the history of Nigeria and I pledge to manage the fund to the point of it becoming a reference point for other institutions to follow.“ That pledge made by Professor Bogoro of making TETfund a reference point is in line with Dido’s assertion. Interestingly, in the last two years under Prof. Bogoro’s leadership, TETfund has built and commissioned enduring legacy projects across the length and bread of Nigeria’s higher institutions of learning.

The N12billionTETfund Research Fund released to 12 universities (which also included the University of Abuja) was to support strategic and application-oriented research and expertise with potential industrial applications. According to the terms of reference within a five-year period, the University of Abuja is expected to blaze the trail as Centre of Excellence in Public Governance and Leadership.

As an alumnus of the prestigious Faculty of Law, on behalf of other great Alumni of the Unity University (UniAbuja), we say thank you to the entire Management of TETfund Board for this great and wonderful opportunity for considering our university worthy of this fund. And like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more !

From 1st January 2019 till December 2020, 4798 scholars have been sponsored from universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the nation for Masters and PhD Programmes globally by TETfund. In consideration of the realities associated with the duration for the acquisition of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD Degree) sponsorship courses by the Fund, under Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro dispensation, it is now for a duration of four years and no more three years, which is a commendable feat.

It is under the same period under review TETfund has sponsored academic and non-academic staff of beneficiary institutions to attend 11, 719 academic conferences/workshops, which was attended by various public higher institutions across Nigeria and also teaching practice supervision by the agency numbering 16, 013.

As part of efforts to proffering solutions facing Nigeria technologically, Professor Bogoro on September 24, 2020 inaugurated a 162-member of TETfund standing committee on research and development with the mandate to drive technological development and innovation that would generate solutions to most of the challenges facing our great country.

It is believed that this paradigm shift from infrastructural development to content development or what is otherwise known as research and development is a good path to follow especially in today’s world where research plays a key role in global advancement.

It is in line with this direction that Bogoro’s TETfund was able to secure a sum of N7.5billion (previously N5billion) from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to hit the ground running and to ensure that research and development (R and D) remains at the front burner of all national agenda.

A man who knows his onions and who wants Nigeria to be at par with other countries, Professor Bogoro made a recommendation of a minimum annual budgetary threshold of one billion USD ($1 billion ) as the funding portfolio for the Research and Development Foundation that will drive the nation’s technological development.

Speaking at an interactive session with Directors of Research in Nigerian Universities immediately he assumed office in 2019, Bogoro said TETfund leadership will provide N10 million to each of its beneficiary institutions for capacity building, academic staff training in the areas of research and proposal writing. With this mindset, the collaboration between TETfund and the Ministry of Science and Technology is geared towards driving the Nigerian economy through science and technology with adequate funding as no country in the world could thrive without science and technology.

– Ibrahim wrote in from Abuja