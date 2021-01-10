BY HUSSAINI JIRGI |

A group of suspected Boko Haram members yesterday unleashed mayhem in Gubja local government area of Yobe state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that a primary school, hospital and cars were set ablaze during the attack. It was gathered that the attackers invaded the town and set some government structures on fire.

A resident, who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP Sunday on condition of anonymity, said that, “They (the insurgents) invaded Gujba through Borno village before wreaking havoc on the town.”

Residents, who had retired into their homes due to the chilly harmattan weather were forced to flee into the bushes as the gunmen stormed the town, shooting sporadically.

Another resident, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday from Gujba town on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen set fire on a hospital and primary school, and waited until it burnt down before they left.

A competent source also said that they carted away one Hilux and one ambulance belonging to a Non-governmental Organisation (NGOs) before setting the government structures ablaze.

Another resident added that the insurgents stole one Hilux belonging to the local security personnel and other valuables from the residents’ houses during the evening attack.

A resident, who identified herself as Ali Buba, said the attackers walked to the town after keeping their motorcycles at a nearby town, which had been deserted following multiple attacks.

“The situation is pathetic and the town has been thrown into mourning after losing some security personnel, even as the gunmen looted foodstuffs from the town”.

A resident called on the public to cooperate with the military, while appealing to the government for improved security as more villages are attacked.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the casualties could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

“As at the time of filing this report, no official statement, both from security personnel and civilians”.