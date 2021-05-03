ADVERTISEMENT

BY HUSSAINI JIRGI Damaturu

Boko Haram terrorists have again attacked Kanamma, headquarter of Yunusari local government area of Yobe State, burning down the house of the village head, local government chairman, as well as other government properties in the area.

Some of the residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP said the terrorists sneaked into village along Gaidam Road in the state, fired some shots to scare the inhabitants and set houses ablaze.

In the same period, they have attacked shops, killing a number of civilians, either destroying or carting away food items.

According one of the residents, “it would be the second time they will be attacking the town in less than six days.”

The Boko Haram sect had recently attacked Gaidam local government area, holding it for over 72 hours, and leaving after wreaking havoc on the town.