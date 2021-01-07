BY HUSSAINI JIRGI |

Gaidam town in Yobe state was yesterday attacked by suspected members of the Boko haram terrorists.

Residents say the attackers stormed the town at around 5:35pm and started shooting sporadically.

A resident of Gaidam, Mallam Abubakar Mustapha, said the insurgents took advantage of the Market day to infiltrate the town.

He lamented that the insurgents burned down many Shops and Houses. He said many traders fled following the attack.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Abdulkarim Dungus, said he heard gunshots when he made efforts at reaching the Divisional Police Officer of Gaidam.