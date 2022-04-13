The Federal Government has blamed the unholy alliance between Boko Haram and bandits for the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

He assured Nigerians that the government was on top of the situation.

He said, “What is happening now is that there is a kind of an unholy handshake between bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

“Preliminary reports of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks show that there is a kind of collaboration between the bandits and the dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from the North-East. I can tell you very confidently that the Federal Government is on the top of this matter.”

On the 72-hour ultimatum by families of victims of the train attack to secure the release of their loved ones or they take their fate in their hands, and what government is doing, the Minister said: “I think the Honorable Minister of Defense has already addressed the issues. One, that what the federal government is doing won’t be subject matter of a press conference, because we have lives at stake.

“And that the various arms of security are working night and day to unravel the mystery surrounding the attack as a whole. On the kidnapped people, what I can assure you is that the respective arms of government actually engaged as we speak, are working to get those victims released.

“It’s natural for anybody who is a father or a mother of a kidnap person to be worried and to be concerned. But at the level of government, we appreciate that and we are leaving no stone unturned, but that we’ll give you specific steps we’re taking I think it will be counter productive and not going to aid or help those who are kidnapped or help the security forces who are tracing and ensuring that there’ll be no repeat of such attacks.”

On his part, Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, while responding to a question on if government has identified those behind the attack, he said, “Honestly, I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those that are involved, and we will tell you very soon those that are carrying out these attacks.

“Both attacks in Jos and Kaduna, we will come and explain to the public what is really going on and our efforts to ensure that all these activities are stopped once and for all. We are really on top of the situation, we are planning hard and we will get it out as soon as possible.”