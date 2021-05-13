BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

Following Tuesday’s attack on Juddari Polo community in Maiduguri by Boko Haram terrorists, Borno State acting governor, Umar Usman Kadafur has commended the people of the state for their resilience in spite of security challenges and economic hardship witnessed in recent time.

Kadafur also called on the citizens of the state to be extra vigilant and security conscious while going about their normal activities especially, at this time when the Eid -el’ Fitri is being celebrated across the state.

In a statement yesterday, signed by the director of press to the acting governor, Malam Bulama Talba , Kadafur equally reassured all and sundry that government is committed to the issues of security and welfare of all the citizens in the state.

Kadafur therefore appealed to the people not to panic during the Sallah festivity as security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property of the citizens, adding that security operatives are on red alert and in control of every situation to further protect lives and property of the people.

The acting governor also commended security personnel in the state for their doggedness and concerted efforts in the counter insurgency fight aimed at bringing lasting peace and harmony in the state.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to continue to pray for the victory of the gallant soldiers and other security agents who are sacrificing their lives for citizens’ comfort in the counter-insurgency war and other crimes across the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that Boko Haram terrorists yesterday attacked Juddari Polo , a community 5km to the city of Maiduguri, where combined team of soldiers, police and members of the civilian joint Taskforce battled the terrorists, killed eight of them and recovered some ammunition from them.