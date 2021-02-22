By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The chief of army staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has given 48-hour ultimatum to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to clear Marte local government area of Borno state which was recently attacked and taken over by Boko Haram sect.

Attahiru equally ordered troops to clear Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte and Ngala local government areas in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attahiru who said this on Sunday during his operational visit to Army Super Camp 9 Dikwa in Dikwa local government area of Borno state, also urged villagers in Dikwa and other parts of the state to engage in consistent prayers for the success of the Nigerian Army in their efforts to secure lives and properties of the people.

LEADERSHIP recalled that the Boko Haram terrorists on Friday invaded military formation in Dikwa where they faced stiff resistance and repelling by the gallant troops.

The army chief said, “areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours. You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task.

“I have just spoken to the theater commander, and the general officer commanding 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you,” Attahiru added.

Continuing he said, “you are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again, go after them and clear these bastards.”

Commending the efforts of the troops in the fight against Boko Haram, the COAS said he visited them to deliver the greetings of Mr President and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Muhammadu Buahri.

“I have spoken with your commanders, we are going to provide you the equipment and weapons you need to end this war.

“We are also going to address the issue of over stay in the theater. No more issue of over stay”, the COAS said.

Addressing residents of Dikwa and those who fled the recent onslaught in Marte, and now taking refuge in Dikwa, the army chief assured them that the military will protect them.

“Not only that we are going to clear Marte, Kirenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta and their environs. What we need from you is your cooperation and prayers”, he told the people.