In a recent media report, a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, claimed that many Boko Haram commanders are willing to surrender. He went further to admonish the federal government to use what he described as ‘proper engagement’ to negotiate with the group. The cleric also claimed that he had reached out to 80 per cent of the bandit leaders and they are willing to surrender. According to him, the remaining 20 per cent are the ones causing havoc.

In his intended wise counsel, the bandits are not more than 100,000. The government should be able to provide for their needs. Indeed. What are these needs? Maybe financial. What are the guarantees that they are not trying to buy time, lull the government into complacency, regroup and continue with their criminal tendencies?

It is pertinent to note the point made by the cleric that 20 per cent of the bandits are those causing the havoc. In our considered opinion, he literally admitted that for as long as those 20 per cent are active in the forest, the problem of banditry will remain. Impliedly, it also means that any effort made to negotiate with or appease the so-called 80 per cent would have been wasted.

This newspaper wants to make it clear that the respected cleric is not sensitive enough. Otherwise, he ought to have known that a terrorist can never be trusted under any circumstance. They are very good at blackmail, intimidation and extortion. They play conciliatory tunes like this so-called willingness to surrender when they are cornered. There are experiences to refer to as we urge the government at all levels to be circumspect in their consideration of Sheik Gumi’s proposition.

In our view, the respected cleric is probably not reading the barometer of banditry well enough. Or, for that matter, he does not understand the psychology of an average bandit. They love to play on the intelligence of their victims to arouse the kind of sympathy they are getting from him.

Whatever is the case, the government must resist the temptation to get sucked in by the dubious and pretentious claims that suggest a willingness to repent. On our part, we will always maintain our policy which is that it is wrong to engage terrorists in any form of negotiation. It is capable of being interpreted as a conferment of recognition on their evil methods and designs. The international community frowns at it and most

governments abide by that policy not to accord terrorists any form of credibility because that is what negotiating with them would entail.

At the onset of this madness that is tearing the nation apart, states like Katsina actually believed that negotiation and appeasement were some kind of quick fix ways out of the problem. In the end, the governor, Aminu Bello Masari, himself admitted, publicly, that it was an error because he literally and unwittingly was financing their arms purchase budget. His Zamfara counterpart, is beginning to realise that a leopard hardly changes its spot.

The most recent experience with Auwalu Daudawa, a banditry kingpin in Kaduna state is too fresh to be forgotten. He claimed to have repented, was granted amnesty only for him to relapse into criminality and had to be killed by a rival gang.

Another compelling reason why bandits do not deserve the kind of soft landing the revered cleric is recommending is that the damage, the mayhem they caused that led to lose of lives and properties as well as the manner they were carried out cry to the Heavens for restitution. Many security operatives lost their lives while fighting to contain their nefarious activities. Granting amnesty to them will amount to spitting on the graves of those gallant patriots. Their families will have to live with the painful thoughts that their loved ones died in vain. Even worse is the demoralising impact that line of action will have on those still active in the fight against terror.

We are, therefore, persuaded to agree with former military President, General Ibrahim Babaginda, who posited recently that what the military needs to over-run insurgents and bandits are new weapons as well as training on how to use the weapons so acquired and modern ways of engaging in asymmetric warfare.

As a newspaper, our perspective on this issue still remains that the only language the terrorists understand is the application on them of a force so deadly that they will, on their own, see the reason to abandon criminality in all its forms and shades.

While we appreciate the inclination of Sheik Gumi to find a way out of the act of banditry and its other fallouts, we also consider it appropriate to let him know that a desperate situation like the one under review, requires intensively desperate measures. Nothing less will suffice.