Twenty-one persons comprising staff of a non governmental organisation ( NGO ), and officials of Borno State Ministry of Works were on Wednesday abducted by suspected Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists.

In the separate abductions by the terrorists, 15 travellers which included staff of an NGO were abducted, while six others who are staff of the Borno State Ministry of Works supervising ongoing road project were abducted along Damboa- Chibok road in Damboa local government area.

It was further gathered that the victims are mostly young people who left Damboa town for Adamawa on Wednesday.

According to an intelligence security source, the insurgents mounted a road checkpoint and were fully dressed in military camouflage uniform.

The source said: “It is unfortunate that the insurgents continued their nefarious activities in the fringe of Sambisa forest, we have received reports that ISWAP kidnapped at least 15 persons (passengers) near Gumsuri village and allowed two others to go.

“They are desperate to recruit more people into their criminal activities. They deceived people because they dressed in military uniforms. It is sad and shocking.”

It would be recalled that at least 6 staff working with the Borno State Ministry of Work supervising the construction of about 45km Chibok-Damboa road were kidnapped by suspected members of the dreaded ISWAP.

Confirming abduction of six staff of his ministry by the Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists, Borno State commissioner for works, Arc Yerima Saleh, said the government had informed security agencies about the incident.

The commissioner said: “It is very pathetic to inform you that six of my staff, mostly drivers, were kidnapped near Wovi village while on duty along Damboa-Chibok road. Likewise, three of our trucks including one of our Hilux operational vehicles were snatched away.

“We have informed relevant security agencies with a view to intensifying efforts to rescue the victims unhurt,” Saleh added.