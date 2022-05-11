Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists have reportedly eliminated one of its top Commanders, Abu-Sadiq popularly known as Burbur, over his alleged plan to surrender to government Forces.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Burbur was executed in Galta village close to Madagali after he was charged and found guilty of treasonable felony by a purported court presided over by Ya-Shaik, an ISWAP Fiye (Militant Chief) of Sambisa forest.

According to intelligence report obtained from top military sources by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad and made available to our correspondent on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Bubur was incarcerated in an ISWAP prison in April after he was caught red-handed trying to escape. He was eventually eliminated on the May 9, 2022.

The sources said before his death, Burbur’s last appointment was Deputy Militant Chief (Nai’b), in charge of Sambisa Forest and Timbuktu Triangle.

The appointment was made in May 2021 when he paid allegiance to ISWAP, because of his thorough knowledge of the terrain and his strategic former appointment as the Operation Commander and Aide-de-Camp to late Abubakar Shekau.

Burbur was in-charge of coordinating attacks on military formations and towns including Michika, Madagali, Askira Uba and other parts of Adamawa State.

As one of the most trusted lieutenants of late Abubakar Shekau, Bubur was always seen standing behind the scene in Abubakar Shekau’s videos.

Other Shekau’s top Commanders of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, who paid allegiance to the ISWAP include Ba’a Umara, Ba’ana Biga, Abu Maryam, Abu Ayuba, and Ibn Yusuf.

According to the sources, Ba’ana Biga and Ba’a Umara, were killed by the Nigerian military during massive intrusion into the terrorists enclaves in Sambisa forest while Abu Maryam and Abu-Ayuba and Ibn Yusuf, were deployed to take strategic positions in Timbuktu Triangle.

It could be recalled that the Nigerian military had cleared about 24 camps of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State of the West African terrorists in what was described as an extreme intrusion into the insurgents enclaves in Sambisa forest in the North East of Borno state.

The Operations was led by the troops of the 402 Special Forces Brigade, comprising of 134, 198 and 199 Special Forces Battallions, under the Operation Hadin Kai’s second phase of Desert Sanity.

The troops successfully cleared some of the terrorists enclaves in Mantari, Gapchari, Ngalmari, Malumbori, Kyautari, Malmatari, Kanari, Kajimari, Ngauramari and Yusufari among others.

Other camps include Karimi, Jaltawa, Bula Galda, Yale, Bone, Shigabaja, Dole, Chingori, Ukcha, Dalbo Jibrin, Dagumba Zainabe, Dagumba Shettimari, Yerimari and Amchile, leading to the elimination of many terrorists while others were forced to surrender to the Nigerian troops.