Four girls recently kidnapped by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been freed.

Credible sources said suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists released four girls from the 22 women and two men they abducted in three communities of Chibok local government area of Borno State.

ISWAP terrorists had attacked Pemi on January 21, 2022, Kautikari on January 14 after the previous one on Korohuma on December 30, 2021, where 22 women and two men were abducted, while four persons were killed as several houses were set ablaze.

The four freed girls were among those abducted on Friday, 14th January, 2022, sources said. Also, during the attack on Kautikari, a church and some residential houses including that of a renowned businessman were set ablaze.

Kautikari is located East and about 15km drive from Chibok town. A son in-law of the businessman who resides with his family in Maiduguri yesterday confirmed the release of the four girls.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the four young girls who were in captivity of insurgents have regained freedom today (Sunday).

“I was informed that they were taken to Dille axis of Askira Uba local government area of Borno State which shares border with Sambisa Forest.

“At present, all the girls are with the district head of Kautikari who resides in Chibok town,” he said Last Monday, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Chibok town following the recent attacks on the three communities.

The governor met families of the 22 women and two men abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP during the attacks.

Zulum invited relatives from the three affected communities and hosted them at the Government Lodge in Chibok town.

After meeting the families, the governor interfaced with heads of security agencies and discussed gaps and ways to enhance security in the communities.