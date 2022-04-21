Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have killed at least nine persons when they attacked Gaidam local government area of Yobe State, North-East, military intelligence sources have revealed.

This was after the terrorists in large numbers on gun trucks and motorcycles attacked Kornari village, about three kilometres to Burutai in Biu, Banki in Bama and Wulgo in Ngala local government areas.

According to informaton obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the LakeChad, report had it that the terrorists had entered the town on foot in the night of Wednesday, at about 9:30pm, shooting sporadically.

While the troops of Operation Hadin Kai came through Garin Banza, to repel the insurgents’ invasion, the terrorists hid their motorcycles, then razed a government technical school to divert attention of the troops.

According to information further obtained, the terror group then stormed a local joint and killed nine persons selling alcohol and dog meat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They first ordered the victims to lay down, then slaughtered some of them while they tied others with their hands behind their backs and shot them on the heads. Others’ heads were cut off and placed on their chests,” the source said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the recent spate of attacks by the terrorists was in response to the call by the ISWAP spokesman, Abu Umar al-Muhajir, who directed Mujahedeens around the world to conduct massive attacks in retaliation for the killing of their leader and his speaker.