Suspected members of Boko Haram sect yesterday morning laid ambush and abducted one of the senior officials of the Department of Public Building in Yobe State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Haruna Barma Mutai and two of his younger brothers on the Damaturu-Buni Yadi- Biu Road.

The highway which is about 120 kilometres has remained the only safest route to southern Borno Senatorial District in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital following closure of other nearby roads due to security challenges.

The terrorists carried out the kidnap when they identified the hostages from their identity cards.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the senior professional staff of the Department of Public Building and two of his brothers were abducted by the insurgents along Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu Highway, near the School of Agriculture, a few kilometres to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A reliable security source while confirming the incident said, “Information received this morning, 25th January, 2022 indicate that terrorists intercepted some travellers’ vehicles coming from Damaturu to Buni Yadi/Biu Road.

A staff of the Yobe State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development who pleaded anonymity disclosed that “I saw him when he was departing for Buni Yadi early this morning.

Our correspondent reports that the victims were said to be travelling in a private car on Tuesday when the vehicle was intercepted by insurgents between Garin Mallam Adamu, near School of Agriculture Yobe State.

Some of the escapees, said, the terrorists barricaded the road near a school of Agri close at about 8:25am, Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

They said scores of vehicles and passengers were trapped as the insurgents looted their property.

A security official who confirmed the incident, said, “Boko Haram fighters have abducted dozens of people including a staff of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development along Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Biu Road in Yobe State on Tuesday morning.”