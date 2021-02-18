BY HUSSAINI JIRGI |

No fewer than four personnel of the mobile police force on special duty and two civilians have been killed by Boko Haram terrorists in Baimari town of Dapchi local government area of Yobe State.

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer, Yobe State Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim and made available to journalists in Damaturu, the police confirmed that four policemen and two civilians lost their lives in the attack.

The statement described the incident as an audacious attack carried out at about 1300hrs on Tuesday, which was repelled by “our valiant defence and security men, who lost four men all the same.”

The public relations officer also confirmed that two civilians were killed as a result of panic created from heavy gun shots fired in the duel.

The attackers also razed a boarding school situated in the town. He also said the security forces were on their duty posts when they were attacked by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Our correspondent reports that more security forces have been deployed to the area.