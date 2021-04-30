ADVERTISEMENT

Factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has appointed Abu Muhammad as the new Amirul Jaysh “Commander of War,” after killing the former commander, Abu Fatimah.

PRNigeria gathered that Shekau personally shot and killed Abu Fatimah, last week, for allegedly betraying their terrorists’ sect.

A source disclosed that two other senior commanders were also eliminated by the ‘daredevil’ Shekau.

“Following an internal dispute, Shekau killed Abu Fatima, one other commander and Amirul Fi’ya, who is a son to a renowned Bama businessman, Alhaji Modu Katakauma,” the source said.