BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Dan Waziri Katsina, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Lugga, has asserted that Boko Haram members were initially paid in dollars to carry out attacks on innocent civilians in Nigeria.

He was speaking in Katsina State, during a workshop on drugs and human trafficking for traditional rulers and religious leaders, organised by the department of drugs, narcotics and human trafficking in the state.

He said lack of punishment for offenders and their sponsors is responsible for the widespread insurgency being faced today in the country.

Blaming the security personnel and judiciary for not enforcing and adequately interpreting the law for perpetrators to be punished, he applauded the traditional rulers and religious leaders for their roles in the fight against banditry and other forms of crimes.

He added that he has participated in different committees set up by several governments in the past but discovered that implementations have been the common challenge.

Explaining that in one of his interviews with Boko Haram members he discovered that they were initially paid in dollars and act under the influence of drugs which he said must be curtailed in tackling insecurity fundamentally.

He, therefore, suggested that government should provide jobs for the youths while parents should take responsibility for their children upbringing. He also called for consistence engagement of stakeholders and traditional rulers as the most cardinal means to address insecurity in the state and nation at large.