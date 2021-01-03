ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum on Saturday, visited six hunters that are currently receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital due to the injury sustained from the landmine that was set up by Boko haram while on patrol along Sambisa forest.

About seven of them died instantly, while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Our Correspondent reports that the hunters were on patrol after receiving an alert that Boko haram terrorists rustled cattle from a nearby village.

The commissioner of Sports and Empowerment, Hon. Sainna Buba said that 11 out of the 16 injured hunters have been discharged after receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital.

Zulum arrived from Abuja on Saturday after attending a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and director-general of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammad (Rtd).