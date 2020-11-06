Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has reaffirmed Mr Bashir Bolarinwa as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

AbdulRazaq stated this in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s reaffirmation came on the heels of a failed attempt to remove the party chairman at a meeting held on Thursday in Ilorin.

The governor, who chaired the meeting, said that Bolarinwa remained the APC chairman in the state.

He urged all the aggrieved persons to embrace dialogue and key into the various efforts by his administration to rally everyone behind the agenda for a better Kwara. (NAN)