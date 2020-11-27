In this report, MOSES ORJIME reviews the 2020 Productivity and Innovation Summit organised by National Productivity Centre (NPC).

The National Productivity Centre took its desire to bolster productivity among public servants and indeed other Nigerians a notch higher during the just-concluded “Nigeria Public Sector Productivity and Innovation Summit.”

During the summit which held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, scores of Nigerians were honoured for selfless service.

Addressing participants during the summit, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, urged them to take advantage of the opportunity offered to improve on their knowledge of productivity, as well as on the ways and means of improving individual and organisational productivity.

While congratulating the awardees, Ngige said that they were all chosen on merit as due consideration was given to their dedication to duty and diligent delivery of service in their respective capacities.

In his speech, the director-general of National Productivity Centre, Dr Kashim Akor harped on the need for Nigerians to cultivate the productivity mindset that would steer the nation to greatness, saying “sustainable development can only be achieved if the economy becomes more efficient and effectively operated.”

The director-general noted that the summit would create the opportunity to seek ways of taking the country out of economic hardship and ensuring enhanced quality of life for the people.

He disclosed that the summit was designed “to provide a platform for reviewing, appraising and scaling ideas, innovations, and investments required to build and nurture a productive economy” and “promote the relevance of Productivity Knowledge, Tools, Techniques and Processes to the Nigerian Public Sector as the main drivers of government policies and programmes.”

As should be expected, the summit climaxed with the presentation of awards to some Nigerians including the secretary to Katsina State government (SSG), Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, whose recognition was greeted with accolades.

“This is one honour that is well deserved not only because I have the privilege of working closely with the recipient and hence can vouch for his spirit of selflessness but because he epitomises selfless service and has remained consistent in playing instrumental roles in shaping governance in Katsina State”

These were the words of a retired Katsina State permanent secretary while reacting to the award of excellence in leadership conferred on Inuwa.

Inuwa, like a handful of Nigerians so recognised, bagged the 2020 National Productivity Award of “Excellence In Leadership and Productivity” for his selfless service to the government and people of Katsina State.

The Katsina State scribe was presented with the award during the 2020 annual Nigerian Leadership and Productivity Summit organised by the NPC.

Although other office holders from Katsina State including the speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasiu Musa Zango; chief of staff, Muntari Lawal; head of the Civil Service of the state, Idris Tune and the special adviser to the governor on Human Capital Department were also singled out and honoured, it is crystal clear that the award bestowed on Inuwa is more deserving because his records of service is second to none among those so honoured from the Home of Hospitality.

Unarguably, Inuwa’s recognition captured the attention of many because of his exemplary leadership qualities. Here is a man who because of his vast public service experience, an experience he has put in proper use for the service of the state, has come under consistent attacks from people who he has constantly blocked from using their vantage positions for undue advantage at the detriment of service to the people.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, shortly after receiving the award, a visibly elated Inuwa said it would spur them to do more, noting that “clearly, this recognition is a call on all of us to double our efforts in service to humanity through selfless leadership”.

He said the award was also a challenge to other political office holders as well as civil servants to put in their best in discharging their duties, knowing fully that a credible organisation under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was monitoring their performance.

But who is Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa? The versatile Katsina State Scribe was born on 23rd April, 1957 in Danmusa town of Danmusa local government area of present day Katsina State.

Inuwa attended Runka Primary School; School for Arabic Studies, Kano; Bayero University, Kano and University of Ibadan between 1963 and 1987.

He began his working career as a student teacher and served at various times as headmaster, lecturer, sole administrator of Danmusa local government area, commissioner for education before he was appointed as the secretary to Katsina State government by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who served as the governor from 1999 to 2007

The sagacious Katsina SSG has remained consistent in engaging in myriads of community services including serving as chairman, Badminton Association of Nigeria, Katsina State branch; chairman, Cycling Association of Nigeria, Katsina State branch; board member, Board of Katsina State History and Culture Bureau; secretary, Katsina State Forum, 1993-1994, and patron, Katsina State Students Union

He engaged in public talks and has delivered many public lectures and participated in many television and radio talks on topical issues.

A versatile individual, Inuwa’s takes delight in lecturing, travelling, driving, philanthropic activities and game of badminton.

As should be expected, different persons who spoke during and even after the award extolled the virtues of the awardees and lauded them for standing out among many.

But more than anything else, the recognition is essentially a morale booster for all the honourees even as it is largely a call on all to imbibe the spirit of selfless service.