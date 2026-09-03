Ride-hailing platform Bolt has reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria, even as rival Uber winds down operations in the country and Uganda.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Bolt described Nigeria as a “key market” and said it would continue to strengthen its operations and expand opportunities for riders and drivers.

“Nigeria remains an important market for Bolt, and we remain firmly committed to the country,” said Teddy Appa-Dankyi, Senior General Manager, Bolt West Africa. “We have built a strong community of riders and driver partners over the years, and our focus is on continuing to serve them while strengthening our operations and creating more opportunities across the market.”

Appa-Dankyi acknowledged the uncertainty created by recent industry developments but stressed Bolt’s long-term focus. “We will continue working closely with our drivers, riders, regulators and other partners to contribute to a reliable, accessible and sustainable mobility ecosystem in Nigeria,” he added.

The assurance came on the same day Uber announced it would cease operations in Nigeria and Uganda from September 2, 2026, following a review of its business priorities and investment focus in Africa.

Uber said the decision was limited to the two markets and would not affect its operations elsewhere on the continent. It added that it was concentrating investments in markets where it could “create the most value for drivers by providing earning opportunities at scale and enabling riders to travel seamlessly”.

The company also clarified that its exit was unrelated to the recent controversy over e-hailing operations at Nigerian airports.

Last month, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) issued a directive that temporarily halted Bolt’s commercial operations at FAAN-managed airports, citing the need to finalise concession agreements. The move triggered public backlash over higher airport transport costs and allegations of a taxi monopoly.

FAAN later reversed the directive, announcing on August 27 that it had reached an operational framework with Bolt and cleared the platform to resume services immediately at all FAAN-managed airports.

With Uber’s exit, Nigeria’s ride-hailing market is now dominated by Bolt, Lagos-backed LagRide and InDrive, reducing options for both riders and drivers who typically compare prices across platforms.

Drivers who operated exclusively on Uber will now need to migrate to other platforms or exit the business, while multi-app drivers may face altered earning dynamics as competition among remaining platforms shifts.