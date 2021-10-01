Bolt hailing industry has said the Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge which recorded wide participation, has rewarded indigenous drivers and employees on Bolt with grand prizes with comprehensive insurance scheme for riders on every trip as part of efforts to strengthen drivers on the bolt platform to recoup financially from the impact of COVID-19 lockdown.

The e-Ride platform explained that following the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Bolt initiated the Mega Bonus Challenge to reward drivers on the platform to currently boost and diversify their sources of income, adding that part of the move was to strengthen employees on the Bolt platform to earn more income.

To this end, Bolt stated that the Mega Bonus Challenge rewarded indigenous drivers on the Bolt platform with a brand new car to enable employees and businesses recover from the financial loss of the lockdown

The company also said it has provided comprehensive insurance plan and HMOs to cover drivers and riders on every trip, adding that this will further ensure that employees on the Bolt platform maintain frequent health checks and robust monthly health insurance scheme which is one of the advantages of driving on the Bolt platform to complete achievable target.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Mr. Odey Xavier Ayaga, a Bolt driver and entrepreneur, shared his experience on winning a car at the Bolt’s Mega Bonus Challenge, noting that it helped him recoup financially from the COVID-19 lockdown experience.

He hinted that following the COVID-19 lockdown and before the Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge happened, he had travelled to the village to stay with his family, stating that the Bolt challenge had made huge impact on his life.

Xavier said, “When the lockdown restrictions were lifted towards the end of the year, I had to resume driving on Bolt in an attempt to recover some of what I lost financially during the lockdown. It was during this period that I received information on the Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge.”

While applauding Bolt efforts, he noted that one of the advantages of driving on Bolt is the health insurance plan for all drivers, stressing that all drivers on the Bolt platform are entitled to a robust monthly health insurance scheme and with the HMO.

“Bolt has a comprehensive insurance scheme that covers drivers and riders on every trip. Personally, I think these are great benefits for anyone to consider driving on Bolt,” he added.