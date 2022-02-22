E-ride-hailing service provider, Bolt, has said it’s committed to building a sustainable city by easing mobility for Nigerians by running a solution-based offering for business and corporate offices in the country.

Since launching in the country, Bolt has redefined the mobility sector in Nigeria with innovative and unique offerings that ease mobility for riders and provides earning opportunities for drivers.

To this end, the Bolt service tag is aimed at supporting the efficiency of SMEs, large private businesses, and other corporate offices in Nigeria.

The Bolt Business offers fast, convenient, and affordable business rides adding that Since its launch in 2019, the platform has recorded significant traction from top corporate offices and other private businesses in Nigeria.

With this service, corporate offices and businesses can manage and pay for corporate trips via a single and easy-to-use portal such that the business management can manage how team members commute for business trips. Speaking on the development, Country Lead for Bolt Business in Nigeria, Chinedu Ossai said: “The Bolt Business service was introduced to enable companies of all sizes to manage and pay for corporate trips via one simple portal.

“Since the launch, we have successfully completed hundreds of thousands of trips on the platform for several of Nigeria’s top corporate offices as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

“We are committed to easing mobility in Nigeria and the Bolt Business offering is one of the ways we achieve this. The goal is to ease mobility concerns for companies because we provide an affordable and easier option for transportation,” he pointed out.

