Elizabeth Onogwu

In the words of Robert Frost “poetry is when an emotion has found its thoughts and the thought has found words”. While Thomas Gray believes that “poetry is thoughts that breathe, and words that burn”. Ugorji’s debut of 30 well chiselled poems in the collection She is Eternal and Other Poems encapsulate these descriptions of poetry. For the alluringly well selected and well positioned words in this collection do not only breathe and burn but they also captivate, they enthral and they leave every woman longing to be one of the subjects in the collection

She is Eternal and Other Poems is a collection that parleys on many issues. It speaks unambiguously to nationhood and to individual and collective consciousness; it pays homage to some towering figures in Nigeria and beyond and eloquently speaks the language of love. But most importantly, She is Eternal and Other Poems is a celebration of womanhood. For in it the author constructs alternative narratives about women that move past the stereotype of the weaker, “seen but not heard” sex.

Divided into three sections: Jamike Poems, Anya Poems, and Amadi Poems, the collection addresses different themes that are connected in parts. Jamike poems, as the author posits, pays “tribute to individuals, movements, and events…” His pattern of paying tribute taps from “the tradition of Abigbo troubadours.”

In the first poem, “Orji Ukwu”, Orji being a tree that is considered sacred and the king of trees among the Igbo, Ugorji draws from the communal belief of his people as he metaphorically reverences Urgoji, the first ‘Oji Ukwu”, whose ascension to the throne he was long “long primed for” was communally ratified.

The second poem, “Da Ngozi” is a homage to the author’s mother, Ugoeze Ngozi Ugorji, (a retired Major in the Nigerian Army.) “I have heard mates and non-mates in all spheres/Apostrophize me as the soldier’s son./ The strongest of men,/Were raised by even stronger women.” At this stage, Ugorji begins the journey of altering the stereotypical narrative of strength being a sole masculine preserve. He shows in this poem, as he would stress throughout the entire collection, the revered presence and the sway of womanhood. In the same section, his praise for an individual spreads into the moral knowledge that runs through the collection, the theme of Afrocentricism.

In “Warrior Scholar,” the poet believes that the ancestors still send prophets “who remind us of the right way home;/ and fortifies us with the knowledge for the sacred journey.” The second stanza begins like an invocation to the warrior, “Come, Molefi./ Speak our truth that we may talk right.” Molefi Kete Ashanti is an African-American scholar who is vocal on the ideology of Afrocentricity. He is the one, as the poet declares, “we know as the conquering warrior scholar.”

The second section of the poem, “Anya” which translates to “eyes” is a metaphor for the window that leads through the channel to the human heart. The poems in this section are imbued with stronger diction and style than the ones in the first section. As if waiting for this section to launch his aptitude for a language that both communicates and impresses; the opening poem “I see you in my Eyes” begins:

I am Igbo, you know I am.

I have minted no fresh song,

to serenade your sophisticated ebony ears.

I climb no ladders in search of affection.

I hear no burning bushes.

But I see you in my eyes.

The charming splendor of his language here begins with a phonic syntax that flows with ease and melody. The repetition of “I” six times in a single stanza, accompanied by “eyes” along with phonetic chiming of successive sibilant offered the assurance of a harmonious feel in the poems in “Anya.”

The second stanza also flows in the quartet order of the first stanza and arraigns the same pattern, “I am Okoro, yes I am./ I know no poems,/ that capture the Iroko’s sentiments.” This time, the poet carefully plies “o” on the path to music and meaning and repeats the last line that ends the first stanza, “But I see you in my eyes.”

In “I am Gonna Tell my Homeys about You,” the poem takes on a playful attitude that manifests in the structural pose of the entire poem; it employs rhyme and an assortment of Englishes that is casual.

But, it is this same poem that gives the most lucid of images: “Like Idemmili, you took my monumental grief,/…/Got me high on the teachings of the ancestors,/with meanings lost on the tongues of Harvard translators./ Although it is a love poem, Ugorji still inserts an African signifier which shows his passion and allegiance to the Igbo cosmology and the African worldview.

The celebration of love, for Ugorji, is not just a paltry emotional attachment that is defined by Eros. It is through the poems in the love section that the poet musters his entire forte to expose his readers to the African worldview and the womanist implication of the female persona in the poem. Epic among all is the poem, “New Yam.” Beautified by its dramatic pattern and lucidity, through a scene of love, the poem carefully imbued every utterance with a poetic ambiguity formed in duplication of the theme. The poem is about the new yam festival; but it tells more than that. The poet persona takes us on a journey through the rituals performed before the feast:

I washed my hands, to expiate transgressions of yesterday.

Lapped my face, ready to navigate the young day with gumption.

Cleaned my eyes of the webs left by uninvited spiders.

Blew my nose that I may smell death long before it approaches.

Unclogged my ears of alien myths, to hear the ancestors speak.

And rinsed my mouth, with a covenant to speak only the truth.

There is a way the fifth line calls attention to itself. Like Okigbo’s character standing before Mother Idoto, a prodigal coming home, the persona here “unclogged his ears of alien myths, to hear the ancestors speak.” A sort of purification like the one Okigbo’s persona stands naked to do.

There is also the exertion of the woman’s role in society when the persona speaks, “Without summons or permission she grabbed my big yam tuber./ But that is the king crop, I protested. /And it takes a woman to certify kingship, she decreed.” In the world the poet creates, women certify kingship, strong men were raised by stronger women, and women, like Idemmili, takes away monumental grief.

The title poem, “She is Eternal” is the first poem under the third session, “Amadi Poems.” It is under this section that Ugorji engraved his voice on the dominant theme that runs across most of the poems. She is eternal is a celebration of the struggle of women and how eternal their power is:

Steeped in divinity,

she gives life like Ani.

Like twin dark emeralds,

her pupils reflect historical memories.

Her swaggering hips,

announce the confluence of the great rivers.

The eternal woman is the giver of life, and she is comparable to the goddess of earth, Ani in the Igbo pantheon. It is the woman’s eyes that reflect the historical memories of people and places, and “Her legs, like the bamboo/ exude strength beyond comprehension.” Ugorji employs metonymy, “legs” to mean the entire woman and how her strength cannot be understood, considering the several roles she has to play at once. He goes further to name the women. At once, the narrator “watched her as a queen on horseback, /on the Savannahs of Zaria.” She is also “at Aba,/ telling Beke to choke on his taxes.” She is also “in Soweto/ Fighting and holding the fort for Mandela.” All allusions to great women in history- Queen Amina of Zazzau, the powerful women of the Aba Women’s Riot and Winnie Mandela of South Africa.

Beyond the role “She” played in history, almost all historic accomplishments are associated with and linked to her. As the poet notes, from building pyramids “for courtship and her amusement” to several wars fought to show bravery for her attention, the world revolves around women. He also pays glowing tributes to the sacrifices of great women like Dr. Stella Adedavoh, Prof. Dora Akunyili and Dr. Chris Anyawu by eternalizing their feats in his poem “She is eternal”.

Beyond their immortalization in the title poem and many other poems in the collection, Ugorji proceeds to make a solemn promise in “We all Rise” by declaring:

“Let our women, those progenitors of creation, know that/ never again shall we render them the spoils of a conflict/. Demonstrate to them that their places in our today and/ our tomorrow, are in every room of our collective house”.

These words are, reassuring, soothing and telling. Ugorji’s poems bestow upon women, their rightful pride of place in history. He acknowledges the many exploits of women that are easily glossed over and radically deviates from the tradition of most African/ Nigerian male writers whose trite portrayal of women takes all the sheen off them. Ugorji’s poems significantly celebrate womanhood and demonstrate how to love a woman.

As poetry is neither entirely history nor anthropology, but rather emotions that have found their thoughts and thoughts that have found words; Ugorji, using poetic ambiguity and condensed metaphors with African sensibility, delights in style and communicates appropriately with “words that burn” in “She’s Eternal and other Poems”.

On the flipside however, this reviewer would rather Ugorji leaves the poems undivided into sections and thus give his readers the task of determining which poem is “Anya” or “Jamike” or simply “Love Songs”. That way, a poem like “Da Ngozi” would be placed next to “She is Eternal” in a reader’s guesstimate as Da Ngozi belongs in same category as the powerful women alluded to in the title poem.

This poetry collection marks Ugorji out as a vibrant raconteur who is not only an ‘incurable romantic’ but a highly conscious writer. He is conscious of the ills in the society, of patriarchy and of his cultural identity and She is Eternal and Other Poems has begun the gradual journey of change. Read, study and teach She is Eternal and Other Poems.

He is Eternal and Other Poems by Ugorji O. Ugorji

Goldline and Jacobs Publishing, Reprinted by Bluesland Comm. Ltd. 2020, xvii, 62 pp.

Reviewer, Dr. Elizabeth Onogwu