Boomplay, the number one music streaming app in Africa, has partnered with MTN Nigeria to launch the Boomplay x MTN Data bundle as part of its efforts to continue making music easily available to its users. This partnership will offer MTN subscribers tailored data to stream unlimited music and access premium content on Boomplay at affordable rates.

Through this partnership, MTN subscribers will be offered daily, weekly and monthly subscriptions to gain premium access to Boomplay’s music streaming service on their mobile devices. The available Boomplay music plans alongside their data allowance are the: One day access with data for 250MB, weekly access with data for 1,228.8MB and monthly access with data for 2,560 MB.

Boomplay Nigeria’s general manager, Dele Kadiri, said the partnership is an attestation of Boomplay’s commitment towards making music streaming as affordable as possible.

“This partnership is an attestation of our commitment to making music streaming as affordable as possible. High data costs are one of the barriers to the growth of music streaming and we are glad to be partnering with MTN to provide this special data bundle”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting, chief digital officer, MTN Nigeria, A’isha Umar Mumuni, music is an integral part of youth entertainment, adding that MTN Nigeria is glad to partner with Boomplay to bring accessible and affordable music entertainment to Nigerian youth.

“In our pursuit to deliver superior value to our subscribers, we continue to collaborate with a mix of digital content partners and bundle services with data access, so nothing can come between our customers and the content they love.

“The platform allows users to create playlists, watch/download music videos, live concerts, comedies, documentaries and interact with other music lovers by following their profiles. We hope this brings value to our audiences.”

With over 65 million monthly active users, Boomplay continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing music streaming in the Nigerian market and across Africa by providing accessibility for all.

ADVERTISEMENT