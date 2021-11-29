With its sole aim of identifying, grooming and impacting raw talents into Music Stars and showcasing them to the world, BoomPlay Nigeria is set to begin the maiden edition of Campus Star Competition.

At a press conference held in Lagos, organisers of the BoomPlay Music Competition are set to showcase the last 10 boomplay Campus Music Stars, with the competition commencing in October 2021 with a total of 2000 participants across all universities in Nigeria and shortlisted to 500 and as at now they are shortlisted to 10 for the grand finale slated to hold during the week.

According to the general manager of BoomPlay Nigeria, Mr Kadiri Ibrahim Oladele, he said they took out time to go to universities to look for upcoming Music stars and impacting something good in their lives.

He added that the 10 contestants that make the grand finale are talented with special skills and they have started lecturing them about the music business and preparing them for the grand finale.

He also noted that Nigerians should expect a bigger event with a lot partners for the next year 2022.

The marketing manager, BoomPlay Nigeria, Mr Afuwape James, said the competition is a nationwide University campaign programme and decided to pick students that are musically talented to give them the platform to showcase their music talents.

He said the campaign started in October 2021 from the University of Ibadan and went down to 10 universities in Nigeria physically and they spread it to all universities in Nigeria.

He went further to say that the idea behind the competition was to discover talents among students, and bring Judges together to pick randomly among students and give them the support they need to thrive in the industry.

He went further that the winner that emerge will get a music distribution deal and will also sign a legal form and will be promoted till the next music competition.

Some of the finalists said their experience is beautiful and they were experiencing it for the first time from the plane ride to the hotel and good food.

They said they have learnt a lot of things from the professionals that came to lecture them and their eyes have been opened to so many things in the music industry and also thankful to Boomplay for the wonderful experience.

The grand finale is expected to hold on Thursday in Lagos.