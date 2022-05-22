Boomplay, the No #1 music streaming service in Africa, has announced the debut of its first-ever rap cypher challenge tagged #PassTheMic,aimed at spotlighting underground rap talents across the country,

The #PassTheMic challenge will feature thrilling displays of freestyle rap in bare and unique forms to give exposure and encourage musical talent and showmanship.

Reviving the culture of rap in Nigeria is a recurrent conversation in the music industry, especially as its arrival in Nigeria in the ’80s has seen the genre rise to more commercial-friendly sounds and lyrical chops delivered in various languages.

The expansive growth of the rap genre has since influenced and birthed some of Nigeria’s most prominent entertainment exports, and it continues to be a platform for aspiring and emerging music talents in the country and beyond.

As a dominant player in Nigeria’s music industry, Boomplay is unwavering in its mission to help unlock the potential of Africa’s music ecosystem, and the debut of this rap initiative is an addition to a stream of opportunities the streamer offers the industry.

“The rap cypher seeks to discover and empower rap talents in Nigeria. Representation matters, and we are thrilled about the prospects of emerging rap talents in Nigeria. We hope this platform will shine a light on our talents and inspire many others on their journey,” Boomplay’s Director for Artist & Media Relations, Tosin Sorinola, said.

The Boomplay #PassTheMic cypher will also see the creative support of veteran and legendary rapper Jude “MI” Abaga under his TASCK initiative, an organization focused on harnessing the power of creativity as a tool for amplifying the right ideas that have the potential to lead a positive change.

The competition is open to all emerging lyricists and music talents in Nigeria. The Top 3 winners will receive cash prizes of One million, five hundred thousand, and two hundred thousand Naira, respectively. In addition, the Top 5 will also have the opportunity to be in an audio and video rap cypher recording with M.I Abaga.

The cypher which began on 16th May 2022,will come to a close on 25th July 2022,with the announcement of the winners.