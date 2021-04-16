BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

New sports betting outfit, Booster99, has entered the rapidly growing Nigeria’s sports betting industry, with the purpose of developing the country’s betting market and providing best user experience of fun-filled online betting to punters.

With over 60 million Nigerians actively involved in sports betting and over 70 betting sites operating in the country, the firm in a bid to raise the bar among other competitors in the industry said it will be providing world-class, streamlined, hassle-free betting experience to lovers of the game and more options than any other betting company, in Nigeria.

Speaking during a virtual press briefing to announce launch, Booster99 said it was introducing a trusted gaming brand for Nigerians, and offering online services nationwide, as it holds a National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) license that is fully compliant with all regulations in the country.

Booster99’s gaming consultant, Morten Foght said, “Our mission at Booster99 is to be 99 times better in everything we do. Booster99 is here to put the punter in focus.”

“We offer 250 per cent welcome bonus up to N500,000 on first deposit and 255 per cent accumulated bonus on 30 selections ticket, cashout, instant payout, cut one, highest odds and it goes on.”

He added, “there are many online betting sites who promise many things, but beware not all of them are true, as not everybody can have the highest odds or the fastest payout, etc. Booster99 does not claim any of this, our

aim is to prove to be 99 times better by action and allow the punters to do their own comparison and make their own conclusions.

“With Booster99, you are choosing one of the most secure online betting sites in Nigeria. This is made possible with advanced and cutting-edge technology like SSL with firewalls and well as cutting edge algorithms to ensure the highest level of game security.”