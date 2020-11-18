In this feature, CHIMA AKWAJA looks at the telecommunications regulation and its impacts on revenue generation by the Nigerian Communications Commission and calls for digital transformation culture to grow the industry further.

Apart from the telecom sector’s impressive contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the effective, firm, transparent regulatory approach of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the regulator of the sector, is resulting in greater contribution to the revenue drive of the federal government.

Although, NCC is categorized as a self-funding organization (SFO) of the federal government, its efforts in boosting the government’s revenue through annual remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund account domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through spectrum sales and surplus budgets, have been described as commendable by industry stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, told the House Committee on Telecommunications how the telecoms agency contributed to the revenue drive of the federal government by generating and remitting N362.344 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in the last five years.

Danbatta stated this while briefing the Committee members, led by their chairman, Hon. (Prince) Akeem Adeyemi, during a legislative oversight function on the Commission in Abuja on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The EVC, who attributed the successes of the Commission in the last five years to the harmonious relationship between the Commission and the National Assembly, said such relationship, the diligent oversight by the lawmakers and necessary legislative support have brought forth a lot of dividends for the industry.

“Through the support of the lawmakers, especially the House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications, which the NCC leadership has worked with in the last five years, the Commission has been able to generate and remit N362.344 billion to Federal Government Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) from spectrum fees and operating surplus,” he said.

Telecoms Contribution to GDP

Danbatta stated that telecoms sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased from 8.5 percent in 2015 to 14.30 percent as of the second quarter of 2020. In financial value, the 14.30 per cent translates to N2.272 trillion in Q2. He also said that telecoms investment grew from around $38 billion in 2015 to over $70 billion currently.

Speaking further, Danbatta said the NCC is promoting financial inclusion by encouraging the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to actively participate in providing financial services towards actualising FG’s 80 per cent financial inclusion target by 2020.

According to him, through the collaboration of critical stakeholders as the National Assembly, the NCC has been able to increase broadband penetration from 6 per cent in 2015 to 45.43 per cent as of September, 2020 while basic active internet subscription grew from 90 million to 143.7 million.

“Between 2015 and September, 2020, active voice subscription has increased from 151 million to 205.25 per cent million with a teledensity standing at 107.53 per cent as at end of September, 2020. We are also empowering and protecting the consumers and ensuring we are able to sanitise the industry of improperly-registered Subscriber identification Module (SIM) cards through our impartial regulatory approach,” Danbatta said.

NCC’s Primary Role of Regulation

Amplifying this in an interview at recent programme in Abuja, Prof. Umar Danbatta said, “Although, NCC’s primary role is not to generate revenue for the government, but to nurture and regulate the industry, figures obtained from the commission show impressive remittance of funds to the coffers of the consolidated revenue of the federal government, especially in the last five years.”

The remittances are paid to the federal government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund annually after the preparation of audited accounts. This is in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007. However, NCC had taken initiative to make payments on accounts as revenue is generated.

In the last five years of Danbatta leadership, the Commission, apart from achieving and surpassing the 45 per cent broadband penetration, had also achieved some broadband successes in the area of spectrum auctions. These include auction of six slots of 2×5 megahertz (MHz) in the 2.6 gigahertz (GHz) Band; re-planning of the 800 MHz band for Long Term Evolution (LTE); licensing of two slots of 10 MHz each in the 700 MHz band, as well as the opening up of the E-band spectrum 70/80 GHz band for both last-mile and backhaul services.

Other regulatory instruments by the Commission in this regards include the Spectrum Trading Framework, among others. According to Danbatta, “We will develop and implement flexible, market-oriented spectrum regulatory policies that promote highly efficient use of spectrum in ways that stimulate innovation, investment, and job creation and increased consumer benefits.”

Lending his voice, the immediate past president, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola encouraged NCC to ensure a digital transformation culture in the industry so as to meets and surpass the Nigeria National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 targets. The new normal needs to be full digital transformation. In Nigeria, we are on that journey, and we are the beginnings of that journey.

“We have a digital strategy. But the issue now is that that’s just the strategy, we now need to execute the strategy and imbibe it within the next five years to 10 years because the world of analogue or the way we used to do things over the last six decades is going or almost gone. So, we need to change now into the new norm which is the digital realm,” he added.

NCC’s Revenue Streams

A look at the various streams of revenue generation showed that the Commission makes bulk of its revenue from spectrum and operating surplus. Radio spectrum is a critical, but scarce and finite national resource that needs to be optimally and efficiently managed in order to support the drive for socio-economic development.

To effectively regulator the telecom sector, the Commission introduced initiatives such as Spectrum Trading; Infrastructure Sharing; Satellite Infrastructure; and Wireless Infrastructure. All of the above initiatives have helped the Commission in identifying potential frequency bands to be harmonized for 5G deployment, which include: 26GHz, 38GHz, and 42GHz.

One of the results is the transfer of the spectrum Licence of 2 x 10MHz in the 900MHz E-GSM Spectrum band from Intercellular Nigeria Limited to Airtel Networks Limited. The Spectrum Trading transaction amounted to the sum of N8, 988,725,000 only by Intercellular to NCC. This amount is a revenue to government. A breakdown of the figures NCC received from spectrum fees shows that the Commission earned N56.32 billion in 2016; 29.41 billion in 2016; N6.25 billion in 2017; N16.15 billion in 2018; and N7.33 billion in 2019.

The Commission also earned from operating surplus N6.04 billion in 2015; N77.68 billion in 2016; N13.49 billion in 2016; N13.49 billion in 2017; N88.00 billion in 2018; and N44.00 billion in 2019. The Commission has also made a combined spectrum fee and operating surplus of N17.628 billion as at July 2020. This brought the five years grand total and up to July 2020 to N362.344 billion.

Some of these revenues came from sanctions were imposed by NCC on recalcitrant licences for call masking and SIM box fraud; Teleology acquisition of Etisalat 9mobile; MTN and Airtel Digital Mobile Licence renewal; annual operating levy (AOL) paid by all telecom licencees; licencing of Broadband Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos), among others.

Expanding Nigeria’s VAS Market

Following the development of its Value-Added Service (VAS) Aggregator Framework for the telecoms Value-Added Service (VAS) segment, the NCC, in 2019, awarded the VAS Aggregator licenses to 10 companies to provide aggregator services. This will boost the competitiveness of the telecoms VAS segment of the telecommunications industry.

It is also to unlock the huge potential of the telecoms VAS market, which has been estimated to be worth $500 million in the next few years. The licensees are I-Cell Multimedia Limited, Nina-Jojer Limited, 21st Century Technologies Limited, Nitroswitch Limited, HML Consulting Limited, Iykejordan Limited, Cognys Systems Limited, Perpetual Communications Limited, Mobile Intelligence Limited and Aerandir Technologies Nigeria Limited.

Regularising Satellite Permits

The NCC also regularised the activities of all satellite operators including Space station operators as well as Earth Station operators and issued Landing permits to Space Stations beaming signals over Nigerian territory. To this end, the NCC, in June, 2019, granted its first landing right permit (licence for satellite internet) to Avanti Communications Groups Plc, a United Kingdom-based satellite operator, for hosting of its HYLAS 4 Satellite specie segment over Nigerian territory.

According to the Chief Regulatory Officer of Avanti, Ann Vandenbroucke, the landing permit, which is the first of its kind in satellite communications in Nigeria, implies authorisation that allows operators to beam its signal over the territorial integrity of a country.

Vandenbroucke, stated that the deployment of the satellite would enable immediate broadband access and faster internet services to Nigerians, saying the permit was a big step forward for Nigeria and its economy. The company further stated that it was “attracted to invest in Nigeria because of the stable and predictable regulatory environment.”

What the Lawmakers Say

Reacting, Hon. Adeyemi, House Committee on Telecommunications commended the leadership of the Commission for its transparency in ensuring remittances to CRF of the Federal Government, considering the current revenue drive of the government. The committee urged the NCC to sustain its current template of ensuring effective regulation of the telecoms sector in a manner that would be more mutually beneficial to the industry players, the consumers of the telecoms services and to the Nigerian government.