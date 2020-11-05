Stakeholders in the Nigeria’s insurance sector believe the sector has a long way to go in serving the needs of the people. Specifically, the managing director and chief executive officer of FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, Olumide Ibidapo said there is a need for massive reforms of the insurance industry in the country, writes OLUSHOLA BELLO.

The Nigerian insurance market, like that of so many other countries around the world, has a long way to go in serving the needs of the lay man. Indeed, insurance is currently still very much for the elite and the formally employed.

Despite third party vehicle insurance and group life insurance (for those employees whose companies have a pension plan) being compulsory, less than one per cent of adults have insurance.

The focus in recent years has been on microfinance, banking the unbanked, branchless banking and mobile payments, however there is a growing emphasis internationally on microinsurance and the role it can play in expanding the insurance sector.

Meanwhile, the fundamental idea of insurance is that the insurer will ensure instalment for an unsure future occasion while another party, the insured or the policyholder, pays a small premium to the insurer in return for that security on that uncertain future occurrence.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is the federal government operator rested with the supervisory and administrative capacity of the protection business in Nigeria. Some way or another, the advancements in the business are for the most part supported by the NAICOM through her yearly rules and mandates to protection administrators.

The prime business operation is of holding the insured (customer) free from economic jolt/s arising out of certain agreed insured events. The fact remains that none of the proposed events can ever be predicted with precision nor the actual magnitude, if at all an event impacts. Neither the insurance companies nor the best of the number crunchers can forecast events or their outcomes accurately.

The importance of insurance cannot be overemphasized. Insurance at its core is a risk management/transfer strategy that helps individuals and businesses manage their risk by transferring the risk to an underwriter for a consideration called premium.

Risks are inevitable. The best we can do really is to manage them and insurance over the years has proven to be an effective tool for this purpose. No one could have forseen the chaos and damage that has now occurred at the beginning of the year. However, while some businesses are having to weep and worry about the future, others are rest assured because they have a cover in place.

Recently, the country experience social unrest which led to massive destruction of both public and private property. Although the effect of this may be quite huge and a number of the assets and properties destroyed are covered by one form of insurance or the other particularly for issues such as this. It has been said that the industry is ready to live up to its responsibilities at this time.

It is been expected that there would be a lot of claims submitted by the insuring public at this time which will in turn affect the profitability of the industry this year. Nonetheless, it is believed that there is sufficient capacity within the Nigerian Insurance industry to cater to the claims that would be made,

Furthermore, there is also a silver lining in the cloud for the industry as this series of events will further bring to the fore front the need for insurance in a country like Nigeria. So, it is expected that insurance uptake in the following months will increase as the general public comes to terms with the essence of the industry.

However, the very low penetration of insurance coupled with a large and growing population and economy, represent an attractively large potential market. The top priority for creating an inclusive insurance sector in Nigeria is improving public confidence, trust and awareness.

Industry stakeholders said that “This will depend on strong investment in capacity building, innovative and cost-effective delivery channels, and alliances with partners who are closer to the potential clients. Insurers will need to create simple and affordable products and business models that, when achieving higher scale, can create a viable and sustainable operation. In addition to profound changes within the industry, the regulatory and policy framework and supervisory system need to support inclusive insurance.”

Speaking of the sector, the managing director and chief executive officer of FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, Olumide Ibidapo called for massive reforms of the insurance industry in the country.

Speaking on the Television programme, ‘Arise Xchange’ Monitored by our reporter, Ibidapo said “The Insurance industry has a lot on it hands but the most important thing is that their assurance in the industry that there is succor, they may be financial Cushing for insurance policies.”

According to him, Insurance Chief Executives have had discussions on how to respond to claims that may arise from the recent destruction of properties during the #Edndars protest in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“Insurance CEOs are committed to providing assurance to their teeming clients.” There is a capacity in Insurance market to meet up with the necessary claims”. “As brokers, we were reaching out to our clients through calls and other numerous ways possible to reassure them that proper procedures would be followed to respond to their claims.”

“It is a collaborative efforts and insurance brokers are out to provide guidelines for insurance companies and their clients to ensure that there is financial cushing to meet up with the prospect of massive claims by clients. It is a market wide thing and we are working together to ensure that value are given to insurance policy holders. This is the time to really drive home the value of having an insurance contract,” he stressed.

He added that “The first step is for the insurance companies to empathize with their clients while the insurer would have to show that the contract in place has that coverage.

“In a typical insurance coverage like automobile insurance policy or property insurance cover, the standard policy is to buy back those things destroyed in those institutions. The starting point is to ensure that the contract in place covers this exposure as regard the lost incurred. It takes two to tangle, the insure must know and have the good knowledge of the supporting documents that he may need to provide and insurance companies must give the fair assessment of the extent of the damaged incurred.

“The most important thing for the insurance industry at this time is to give the right support to affected businesses in order to attract a longer-term patronage by clients.”

On the duration required for the Insurance companies to respond to claims, Ibidapo added that claims are not to be prolonged or delayed if the process are well handled and managed by all parties involved.

“Insurer, agents or brokers as well as insurance companies, the major risk bearers have a role to play. It is the timeliness of providing the necessary information and supporting documents by the parties that would facilitate and the conclusion of the process. A typical process should not exceed one month.” he stressed.

The FBN Insurance Brokers boss said, brokers would deploy their expertise to access the level of damages done to individuals and properties and possible cost of claims to insurance companies.

“The Insurance brokers is currently providing support by way of advisory to ensure that the process is seamless and hitch free. This is the time for the industry to confirm it value in the insurance value chain, Nigerian business owners and individual should capitalize on the unfortunate incident and to know that the time to do insurance is now,” he concluded.

He added “The implication is that you become exposed to the very risk that insurance is designed to protect you from. There is virtually an insurance product for every kind of risk you can imagine. Even emerging risks such as cybercrime, political violence, sabotage and terrorism, kidnap and ransom also have products that can cover individuals and businesses in the event of a loss. Our role as brokers is to help ensure that you get the right type of insurance that you or your business needs at every point in time at the right price.”

He noted that “We need our business performing at their best so that our economy can grow the way it ought to. Losses like some of the ones we have seen in these past days can cripple businesses and cause people to close shop. These past days, we have heard of stories of small business owners who have been unable to sleep due to the need to personally protect their franchises. But with insurance, you can sleep with your two eyes closed and focus on growing your operations rather than worry about risks that can take you out of business with the overall positive impact on the economy.”

He added that “Insurance brokers have over the years, built expertise, experience and relationships that puts us in the best position to help our clients manage their claims. The work really starts from the inception of the policy.

“We have an obligation to protect the interest of the clients and understand that the reason they are taking the policy in the first place is because they anticipate the possibility of a claim. So right from there, we put in measures and systems in place to help the claims management process seamless.”

Looking ahead, the future looks promising for the life insurance industry with several changes in the regulatory framework which will lead to further change in the way the industry conducts its business and engages with its customers.

The micro-insurance business needs to be viable for insurance companies and must be funded by premiums. It is not social welfare or social assistance, but a complementary insurance market solution.

Also, for micro-insurance to be accessed by the low-income market, it needs to be affordable and appropriate to the target market’s needs and within convenient reach of them. The product and processes need to be completely re-engineered to meet the characteristics and preferences of the low-income market.

FBN Insurance Brokers Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc. FBN Insurance Brokers combines expert broking knowledge and capabilities for risk assessment, analysis, structuring and overall servicing that has resulted in increased insurance portfolios since its commencement of insurance brokerage business in July 1, 2000.

