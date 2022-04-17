The country’s low export capacity has been identified as one of the major problems bedeviling the Nigerian economy in recent times.

This argument finds expression in the fact that domestic output has been low over the years while the country does not even produce enough to export. According to the Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics (Q4, 2021) published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the value of Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at N39.75 trillion in 2021, a 57.6 per cent increase over total trade in 2020. Total import was N20.8 trillion, which is 64.1 per cent higher than the value in 2020. The export trade in 2021 stood at N18.91trillion showing an increase of 50.99 per cent more than what was exported in 2020.

Overall, Nigeria recorded a deficit of N1.94 trillion in 2021. Particularly in the fourth quarter, total export was largely dependent on crude oil exports which recorded N3 trillion or 74.04 per cent of total exports. Non-oil export was valued at N1.50 trillion or 25.96 per cent of total exports.

Since the discovery of petroleum in Nigeria in 1956 in the Niger Delta region of the country, the Nigerian government has invested extensively in the oil and gas sector leading to the country’s dependence on the proceeds of petroleum exports, which account for about 90 per cent of its gross earnings.

The result of this development is that the government has, over the years relegated the non-oil export sectors of the economy with minimal investment in these sectors.

In light of the recent volatility in the price of petroleum products and oil price crash in the international market, the Nigerian economy has been put under severe pressure, particularly as the country depends on the proceeds of its oil exports to fund its budget and foreign exchange reserves and, therefore, relies substantially on crude oil exports for its yearly expenditure. Various administrators have, over the years, indicated their willingness to place less reliance on crude oil exports, and to diversify the economy.

It is a welcome development that the federal government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), is repositioning the nation’s non-oil sector through the implementation of various programmes on Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) and policies.

Meanwhile, the effort to explore non-oil revenue could not have come at a better time than now. With the increasing need to expand intra-regional trade in the ECOWAS sub-region, there will be unlimited opportunities already created by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which Nigerian exporters can leverage on.

Speaking at the on the state of the economy, the president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said, the report of NBS exposes the state of the non-oil sector and the continued dependence on crude oil for foreign exchange income despite the implementation of several policies and programs aimed at boosting domestic production and driving economic diversification.

Olawale-Cole noted that “Persisting trade deficit across non-oil product categories from agriculture, manufacturing, raw materials to solid minerals reflect the numerous productivity challenges confronting the real sector. Over-reliance on crude oil for fiscal revenue and forex earnings will continue to expose the economy to fluctuations in the oil market even as the country lacks adequate buffers to absorb external shocks.

“The government at all levels in conjunction with trade finance institutions needs to channel efforts towards the enhancement of value addition to non-oil exports. This can be supported by the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that facilitate agro-processing for export.

“We also need more investment in export infrastructure, port operation efficiency, tackling the high cost of production, and boosting the supply-side of the forex market to improve liquidity and ease access to forex. Even within the oil sector, we need to diversify away from crude oil exports to boost refining capacity, and production of petrochemical products and accelerate reforms to halt the importation of petroleum products.”

He also said that, “an effective harmonization of fiscal, monetary, trade and regulatory policies is needed to support businesses in the real sector. There is a need for a greater investment-friendly disposition of the government towards enhancing the quality of Nigeria’s trade infrastructure and better border management.”

Looking ahead to 2022, LCCI president expected crude oil to sustain its dominance in Nigeria’s export while manufactured imports will most likely dominate the country’s import bill. We anticipate a sustained trade deficit in agriculture, manufactured goods, and raw materials goods this year.

Also, Dr Timi Olubiyi, an entrepreneur expert said: “we need to shift from import to export. Nigeria needs to diversify its revenue base but we have production challenges, which must be sorted out. It would be difficult for Nigeria to compete in the global space if Nigeria fails to address the issue of infrastructure because infrastructure development reduces business operating cost.”

He added that multiple taxation is a major issue that government must tackle to attract more business and foreign direct investment.