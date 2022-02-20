Boosting the potential of the private sector in developing countries like Nigeria is critical to achieving productive job creation and inclusive growth, OLUSHOLA Bello writes.

Indeed, the private sector plays a vital role in the Nigerian economy in terms of revenue generation, strategic partnerships, job creation, investment facilitation, and trade promotion, among others.

In particular, the private sector accounts for over 80 per cent of total economic activities in the country. So, it is therefore imperative to ensure an enabling operating environment for investors in the economy.

However, it is regrettably that the fiscal and monetary policies from governments that were expected to uplift many businesses in the country, at the same time, boost aggregate demand across economies, have not been able to do much.

Indeed, there is no gainsaying that the emergence of the induced COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in the negative trajectories that affected the bottom lines of many businesses in the country. This came inform of round of restrictions and lockdown across countries

Industry stakeholders also noted that many industrial firms could not have access to raw materials for production, including workers to produced immensely forcing them to embark on cost reflective approach to weather the stormy situation.

“In addition, the worsening security challenges in some parts of the country, also forced production of some industries to shrink as production bases remain under siege, and supply chains are disrupted leading to scarcity of goods in the markets. With worsening security perception about the country, some manufacturing firms suffered heavy inventories of unsold goods in the warehouses since logistics and transportation segments hugely affected in distribution/ supply value chains.

“Besides, the Nigerian economy for a while has been confronted with several challenges including subdued business & commercial activities across various sectors (evidenced by PMI data trend), significant FX pressures (evidenced by widening premium between official and parallel market rates), revenue pressure from oil and non-oil sources, inflationary pressures, subdued purchasing power, weak employment levels, worsening internal security situation and weak investor confidence. All these above listed challenges in one way or the other affected the country’s productive sector as lots of factories struggled to overcome the difficult situations,” they said.

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the Nigerian economy slowed down slightly from a 5.01 per cent percent growth in the second quarter of 2021 to a 4.03 per cent growth in the third quarter.

The president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Mansur Ahmed said that government has embarked on numerous initiatives, reforms and policies that have helped to steady the course of manufacturing in Nigeria, saying, “government however needs to sustain the implementation of policies that have helped the economy to quickly recover from recession, survive the onslaught of COVID-19 and revive other initiatives that have suddenly gone quiescent.

“MAN is full of expectations that government will continue to make Manufacturing a centerpiece of its economic agenda and the enabler for upscaling national output, employment and wealth creation. This is because of its very strong and productive linkages with Agriculture, Petrochemical and Solid minerals beneficiation.”

Ahmed noted that “With support of the government we shall accelerate the building of a resilient manufacturing sector in Nigeria in the best interest of the economy and over 200 million Nigerians.”

The CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf said that for the economy recovery to be sustained, it is important to create an enabling environment for positive investor sentiments in the economy, saying that “This should be driven by policy, regulation, macroeconomic conditions, and security of life and property.”

The director-general of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, in a communiqué of the fourth Quarter council meeting of the Chamber, stated that NACCIMA was already collating data that will portray the actual numbers of manufacturing companies in the country that have gone under due to insolvencies encountered in the course of operations in a harsh business environment in the country.

He said this is to help drive private sector activities, in collaboration with member-chambers, for advocacy, business development, and trade promotion activities. These activities will focus on promoting market access opportunities, as well as, develop an empirical report on the state of insolvent industries and factories within each state of the federation

According to him, in fact, many manufacturing firms are experiencing unstable activities amid high debts, skewing machinery for production, illiquidity, forex scarcity and others forcing them to closed shop.