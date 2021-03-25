BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

The federal government has commenced the process that would help in boosting the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT through the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

Already, the National Action Committee (NAC) on AfCFTA has mandated each state to come up with at least two goods, products or services they can project in the free trade area arrangement, which can generate huge IGR for the participating states.

Consequently, NAC has visited four states to discuss the benefits they stand to derive from keying into the continental trade agreement, while efforts were ongoing to visit the other states of the federation to promote the ideals of AfCFTA.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos earlier in the week, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on public sector matters, Mr Francis Anatogu, said such engagement was critical to ensure that states can tap into their respective potentials with competitive advantage to drive more revenue internally as well as create other revenue sources for the federal government instead of relying solely on oil.

Anatogu, who is also the secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, stated that his team had been to four states and is currently in Lagos to discuss with relevant stakeholders on the rules of engagement in the whole AfCFTA concept.

He noted that each of the 36 states of the federation has its strength which is not utilised to drive revenue, saying that the committee was set to correct the anomaly.

“Some states have strength in farming, like Benue because of the large acres of fertile land, some could be natural resources, some states have expertise in the service industry, such as Lagos, among others. So, we want states to create their areas of specialisation and leverage on this to generate enough revenue to run the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that his committee, made up of 200 experts from the public and private sectors, had already commenced extensive consultations with various stakeholders including state governors to mobilise them into pushing forward goods and services out of over 5,516 product lines being packaged for 90 per cent customs and tariff rebates over the next 10 years.

Despite the challenges of infrastructure and a struggling manufacturing base, Nigeria as the largest economy in Africa, he stressed, will hit the market with an array of competencies, including financial services, transportation, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT), among others, where it has demonstrated significant capacity over the years.

He added that government would gradually invest to expand production capacity, funding for manufacturers, human capacity development and infrastructure upgrade.

Anatogu cited the nation’s rising ICT sector as another area of its core competence that would help the country occupy a commanding height in comity of AfCFTA member-states as other countries leverage the potential to grow and remain competitive in the emerging economic order.

He revealed that his committee was also working with several federal government agencies, including the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), NEXIMBANK, and Bank of Industry (BoI), among others, to help mobilise local manufacturers to increase their capacities in readiness for the African continental economic bloc.

This, he pointed out, was also in addition to the small and medium enterprises aggregation module which would facilitate the formalisation of operators in the informal sector to enable them enjoy tax rebate available for participants in AfCFTA.