Barely three weeks after the federal government ordered the second phase border reopening, Ogun Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday, disclosed that youth restiveness which hitherto characterized the border closure had reduced drastically.

The customs area controller for Ogun 1 Command, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this at Idiroko-Border in Ipokia local government area of the state while briefing reporters on the activities of the unit for the month of April, 2022.

Makinde, who attributed the trend to the collaborative efforts of the stakeholders, sister security agencies and traditional rulers, particularly those of the host communities, said both youths and the old were gradually embracing genuine means of doing businesses rather than engaging in smuggling activities while the border is reopened.

“We are still at the skeletal stage of doing business with all our accredited customs agents, but the modalities and documentation procedures are there for anybody who wants to know how to do legitimate businesses.

“In terms of socio economic effects, life is gradually coming back to the border areas. People that are ready for legal businesses are welcomed, but the restlessness among the youths is going down. The environment has changed, people are responding”.

Makinde, however, further disclosed that a total number of 4, 603 bags of foreign parboiled rice with each weighing 50kg, an equivalent of 8 trailer loads were intercepted during the past month of April, 2022.

Putting the Duty Payable Value (DPV) of the seizure to worth N82, 821, 337, the NCS Controller listed other items intercepted to include: 300 cartons of poultry products, 89 cartons of foreign wine, 35 cartons and 12 packets of tomato paste, 37, 450 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petroleum, packed in 1, 498 kegs of 25 liters among others seizures.