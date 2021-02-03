North-east states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have received the sum of 20 million US dollars accelerated funding grant given by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to tackle out of school children and other education challenges facing the region.

The grant is also to help improve foundational learning skills, establish robust teacher preparation, professional development and recruitment systems, address protection issues, and strengthen leadership capacity for education in emergency for long term sustainability as well as system strengthening.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony for the implementation of the programme in Abuja yesterday the minister of education Malam Adamu Adamu said the GPE Accelerated Funding seeks to support state-driven interventions that transparently address the gaps in delivering education in emergency and inequities existing within the education sector in each of the BAY (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States).

He said, “The GPE Accelerated Funding will anchor on existing interventions by a range of education stakeholders to improve inequities to access and quality learning with a focus on foundational and transferable skills, and governance. This grant will focus on select strategic actions that are catalytic in improving the education architecture in the 3 focal states.

“Furthermore, the GPE Accelerated fund will be applied to selected interventions that will mitigate the challenges and respond to urgent educational needs emerging from the protracted crisis in the North East region, the Covid-19 pandemic and the gaps identified by the Joint Education Needs Assessment (JENA) of the Education Cluster as well as the policies and strategic priorities defined by the three States in the various Education Sector Plans (ESPs) and State Education Sector Operational Plan’ (SESOP).