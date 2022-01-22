A suspended aid worker and a student of Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology Maiduguri and 48 other persons, were on Saturday paraded by the Borno State Police Command for various criminal offences ranging from rape, attempted murder, armed robbery among others.

While the suspended iNGO staff, Huzaif Abdulra’uf, was paraded for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, who later committed suicide for allegedly destroying her virginity, a 16-year-old SS2 student of Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology was paraded for attempted murder of 11-year-old Sadi Mato of the same institution whom throat was slit with a razor blade by thr former for refusing his errand.

Briefing journalists on Saturday at the Police headquarters, the State Commissioner of Police , Mr Abdu Umar, said the 35 year-old aid worker lured the deceased into his room at 303 Housing Estate in Maiduguri and sexually abused her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Commissioner added: “The victim was said to have stabbed herself with a kitchen knife after realising that she had been raped leading to serious injury and was later pronouced dead by hospital officials.”

He further explained that in the process of taking the victim to the hospital, the the accused recklessly drove against the traffic and hit a 30 year-old man.

The Commissioner assured that investigation on the matter would be discrete while the Command awaits result of the autopsy before charging the suspect to court.

The accused, Huzaif Abdulra’uf, however, denied all the allegations, saying that the deceased victim who was his girlfriend stabbed herself to death out of jealousy as a result of female passport photos she saw in his room .

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the 16 year-old student of Elkanemi College paraded for attempted murder of 11 year-old Sadi Mato, the CP said: “The suspect Ahmed Goni inflicted a deep cut with a razor blade on the neck of Jibrin Mato who is currently recuperating at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.”

Similarly, the Police boss said on the 19/01/2022 at about 1730hrs, one Bulama Abba Mohammed of Dikichari area, Maiduguri, reported at Gwange Police Station that, on the same date at about 1700hrs, one Abdullahi Sanusi ‘m’ 13yrs of the same address used a sharp knife which he was using to cut sugar cane and stabbed one Mohammed Abdullahi ‘m’ 19yrs on his neck at Mallawan in Gidan Dambe area.

He said as a result, the victim sustained serious injury, adding that he was rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment but later died on the same date.

He said the suspect alleged that the deceased forcefully took away his sugar cane and refused to pay and when the suspect demanded for his money, the deceased started beating him as a result of which the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

In a related development, the CP said one Mohammed Ashigar ‘m’ On 01/01/2022 at about 1230hrs, at Mbula-Kudge village, Askira/Uba LGA, used a stick and hit one Jauro Saleh ‘m’ of Mbula-Kudge on his head over a misunderstanding they had two months ago that they were playing using abusive words between themselves which turned to a quarrel and they fought.

He said the deceased hit him with a stick and the suspect did not revenge when they were separated, adding that two months later, the suspect located the deceased and took a revenge by hitting him with a stick on his head as a result of which he died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Borno Police Commissioner urged residents to be wary of syndicates using fake bank alerts to defraud individuals of their goods in the process of buying and selling.

He said the 51 suspects paraded for 19 various criminal offences were arrested within the month of January this year.