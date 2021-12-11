The Borno State House of Assembly yesterday passed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition and Child’s Rights Bills after scaling through the third reading.

The speaker, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, after the bills were passed, noted that when assented to by Governor Babagana Zulum, wes expected to address all forms of violence including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic, harmful traditional practices and discrimination against persons.

The speaker said: “After due consideration and deliberation of the Child Rights Bill and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill, the House adopted it for passage.

“So these two bills will be sent to the governor for assent following its passage.”

A child right activist, Prof. Patricia Donli who witnessed the passage of the bill, expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for timely legislation on the issue.

The executive director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the bill was facilitated by the WARDC with the support of UN women.

Dr. Akiyode-Afolabi appreciated the Borno State legislature for its effort to pass the bill during the 16 days of activism with the assurance that it would address many challenges faced by women and girls in the state.

“I must say congratulations to the House knowing that it was a long tortuous journey, especially knowing that Borno State is a peculiar state which has some traditional beliefs that stand against women and girls.

“The law itself is becoming national across Nigeria with Borno now being 31st amongst states that have domesticated it. Borno has shown that it is prepared to make life better for women and girls.

“By implication, it means that this bill will deal with conflict situations, the bill among others will address violence, child marriage, traditional issues affecting women and girls, relationship between men and women and provide support for victims of violations,” She said.