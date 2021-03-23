By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Protesting parliamentary workers have on Tuesday shut down the main gate of the Borno state House of Assembly over non implementation of legislative autonomy by the Borno state government.

The workers under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria Northeast Zone, said every avenue made by the union to ensure the implementation of the legislative autonomy in the state has been fruitless hence the indefinite strike action.

Speaking to Journalists at the frontage of the Assembly where the workers mounted sentry to ensure that activities of the House is paralysed, the zonal vice president , parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria Northeast, Mr Shettima Garba, said the independence of the legislature is robbing the masses what they should have benefited from the legislature through oversight function.

Garba said:” We are on strike because of non implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature. We want deductions from the federal government coffers directly to the state Assembly. The state legislature is not independent.

” When we talk of democracy, it is all about separation of powers . We have three arms of government and according to French political scientist, Montesquieu, the essence of it is to avoid exploitation of the masses.

” We gave 21 days ultimatum to the government to implement it; we gave another 14 days ultimatum, as well as 7 days ultimatum, but there was no response hence we embarked on this indefinite strike. We have exhausted all avenues but there is no other option than to embark on strike,” the union leader added.

He noted that lack of financial autonomy of state assemblies is responsible for the social vices being witnessed presently all over the country.

Continuing, he said:” In any democracy, the legislature is the pillar and once it is not allowed to perform its works independently, social vices will be the order of the day because, the masses are not getting what they are supposed to get .”

However reacting over the parliamentary Staff demand, the chairman Borno state House of Assembly Commission, Hon. Audu Miringa urged the state government to look into the legitimate demand of the striking legislative workers.

Miringa equally urged the striking workers to see how the issue could be resolved amicably with the government.

It could be recalled that the National Assembly has passed a bill approving the autonomy of the various state assemblies and the bill was assented by the president who went further and issued executive order cementing it, but is yet to be implemented by various state governments.