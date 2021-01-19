By Francis Okoye |

Borno State government has begun the payment of N624 million worth of scholarship to its 23,776 indigenous students studying at about 49 tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking during the flag off on Monday in Maiduguri, the state commissioner for Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe, noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged ASUU strike, payment of the scholarship was divided into two phases by the governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Mallambe said in the phase one, students from nine institutions within the state got their benefits being that they are not outside the state.

He said now that ASUU has called off strike, and academic activities expected to kick start in tertiary institutions across the country, Governor Zulum has directed the scholarship board and its banker to ensure that immediately the flagging off is over, students should start getting their alerts.

“I will look into all the requests made by the executive director of the scholarship board with regards to the welfare of staff, running cost ,upgrading of internet services in the board among others,” the Commissioner said.

Dr. Mallambe commissioned the installed internet service of the board; launched the board’s portal and distributed certificates to staff of the board that participated in computer and internet training.

The commissioner also disclosed that Governor Zulum had approved financial support to resident doctors of Borno origin located in different parts of the country, to enable them fund capacity development programmes that would be potentially beneficial to Borno people in the long run.