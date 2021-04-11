By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The executive secretary of Borno State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ali Mallam Bukar, has called on all intending pilgrims for 2021 Hajj in the state to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccination.

The executive secretary made the call through a statement he issued to journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday, following directives received from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) requesting all the 36 States including FCT to ensure that all intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine immediately.

According to Bukar, this was to meet up with the average 12-weeks

interval required for the two rounds of vaccination before the Hajj exercise commences.

However, the directive from the NAHCON was sequel to instructions from the Saudi Arabian authorities, that any pilgrim, who refuses to be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, will not be allowed to perform this year’s Hajj.

Bukar said that considering the fact that the inaugural flight will take off from Maiduguri, the State Pilgrims Welfare Board has made all the necessary arrangements to commence the vaccination of all intending pilgrims starting from Friday April 9 at the Board’s headquarters by 9am daily and ends on the April 16, 2021.

He further said that all intending pilgrims are, therefore, requested to bring along with them the evidence of payment, such as receipts and cards.

While soliciting for maximum cooperation from all intending pilgrims, the executive secretary also called on all intending pilgrims who have made deposits but have not completed payment, to please do so immediately, so that they can receive the vaccination within the stipulated period.