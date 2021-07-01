Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Kashim Zannah has solicited support and cooperation from stakeholders towards the review and revalidation of the Borno State Criminal Procedure Laws and Penal Code Laws (1994), in order to move from primitive to international best practices for speedy dispensation of justice.

Justice Zanna said to improve and reposition the criminal justice system in Borno, which has been ravaged by over a decade of Boko Haram conflict, all hands must be on deck for better justice delivery.

The CJ stated this yesterday while declaring open a three-day workshop for validation of the two laws (Criminal Procedure Laws and Penal Code Laws) organised by Borno State Justice Sector Reform, JSR, in collaboration with British Council (BC).

In his welcome address, the chairman of Justice Reform Team (JRT) , Borno State, Justice Haruna Mshelia said the workshop which has participants from the police, correctional service, judiciary, civil society organisations and the media among others is apt and timely.

He said in view of the role and dynamism of law in the society, a committee was inaugurated for the review of the two laws in the state.

The committee he said, commenced work by creating sub-committee to review some principal laws affecting administration of justice, but sadly, as the sub-committee work progressed, the COVID -19 pandemic struck, thereby slowing down its activity.

He said nonetheless, the committee now has the drafts of the penal code law and criminal procedure law to evaluate for validation.

The attorney general and commissioner for justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, represented by the acting solicitor general, Barrister Abdullahi Hussaini, pledged to ensure better justice system in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his goodwill message, the national programme manager of Managing Conflict in Nigeria (MCN), Professor Muhammed Tabiu (SAN), represented by Dr Ukoha Ukinwo, said the organisation focuses on reducing violence, promoting stability and strengthening resilience, so that Nigerians feel more safe and secure in their communities.