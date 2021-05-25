A verification committee in Borno State has identified 21 health workers, among them some nurses, operating with fake certificates.

The committee also found 91 ghost workers in different health institutions across the state.

Chairman of the committee, Dr Joseph Jatau revealed, yesterday in Maiduguri, while presenting the committee’s report to Governor Babagana Zulum at the governor’s office annex in Musa Usman (workers) secretariat.

Jatau explained that among those with fake certificates were some nurses, and other medical and support staff.

The chairman also disclosed that 91 ghost workers were faked from the lists of some health workers in the state who had either resigned or withdrawn from service, while salaries were being paid in their names.

He noted that over N23million was discovered to be wrongly spent on every month.

The committee, Jatau further explained, found out that some dead, retired and absconded staff were being consistently promoted with salaries also paid in their names.

In the light of its findings, the committee made 13 recommendations to help reposition the Hospital Management Board (HMB) for optimal healthcare service delivery in Borno.

Happy with the discovery but worried that some health workers could use fake certificates despite the risk of handling the health issues of citizens without prerequisite training and certification, the state governor, Zulum, ordered that disciplinary measures be taken against the culprits.