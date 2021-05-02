By Francis Okoye |

The Acting Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, has flagged-off the distribution of Ramadan palliatives to 34,000 households in Maiduguri.

Each household will receive a bag of 25kg rice, millet, beans, maize and cartons of spaghetti among others.

Flagging-off the distribution exercise on Saturday in Maiduguri, Kadafur said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the economic hardship among vulnerable households during the Ramadan.

The acting governor added that the food items were donated to the state government by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, A. A. Rano and Baba For All, a Non Governmental Organization linked to President Muhammadu Buhari among other donors.

“I call on other well to do individuals to emulate the donors,” Kadafur said.

Kadafur is acting on behalf of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who is in Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj. He urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items, but use them for the purpose intended.

He also urged them to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for the restoration of peace to the state and the country in general.

Earlier, the chairman, Borno State Palliatives Committee who is also the state commissioner for agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba, said the beneficiaries were residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, and noted that all the 27 local government areas would soon get their allocations with at least 1,500 beneficiaries in each ward.

The executive chairman of MMC, Hon. Umar Bolori, thanked the government and other donors for the gesture.