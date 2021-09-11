The Borno State government has commended the award conferred on Governor Babagana Zulum by the LEADERSHIP Media Group.

LEADERSHIP had on September 9 conferred Person Of The Year Award on Zulum for his exemplary leadership style that puts the people first and for demystifying political power and bringing succour to his people.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the company in Abuja, the deputy governor of the state, Umar Usman Kadafur, described the governor as someone who has the state at heart and is concerned with its development.

He said, “We have related with you people for quite a long time. I felt I should come myself to thank you people for finding my boss worthy of the award presented to him.

“I also want to reiterate our commitment to partner with you all the times and I’m sure we are going to sustain the relationship that exist in between your organisation and our state,” he added.

The editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP, Mr Azubuike Ishiekwene, commended the governor for restoring hope and confidence in the state despite the challenges.

“We know the challenges that the government and people of the state are facing and we are also aware of the efforts you are making to restore hope and confidence and rebuild the state in spite of the odds.

“So when the 2020 nominations were being made for people who have excelled in different works of life it was not a surprise to us.

“As we said yesterday at the annual conference and awards, the nomination for the Person Of The Year 2020, the meeting at which the nomination was made was supervised by Mr Sam Nda Isaiah himself and there was no doubt in anybody’s mind that His Excellency the governor of Borno state is eminently qualified as the person of the year.”