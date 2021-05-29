The Borno State government has commenced resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) occupying school premises in Maiduguri.

Officials of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) are handling the resettlement exercise.

Speaking on the development, the commissioner for RRR, Malam Mustafa Gubio, said the development was not only in line with the administration’s commitment to close some camps and resettled willing households in their ancestral homes but also to make room for resumption of full academic activities in schools converted to camps.

Gubio said the displaced persons made up of over 500 households were given three options to choose going back to their ancestral homes, be given N100,000 subsidy to rent a house in Maiduguri or an apartment the newly completed housing estate in Auno village situated 25 kilometres from Maiduguri.

The director general of SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the exercise was being done in line with international protocols, particularly Kampala Convention.

“Everything is done by choice. We respect their dignity and all International laws guiding IDPs,” Kolo said.

He said another set of over 700 displaced households occupying the state NYSC camp would also be resettled. Some of the IDPs resettled in the newly completed housing estate in Auno village expressed happiness over the development which they said was a big relief.

Malam Ibrahim Audu who was given two bedroom flat in Auno, said he decided to come to Auno because of its closeness to Maiduguri so that he can continue his education.

The chairman of Abadam Local Government Council, Malam Modu Aisami, whose indigenes were being relocated from the camp, said the development was historic.

Aisami said his people had stayed for six years in the camp before this opportunity to resettle them came. Also speaking, the District Head of Auno, Alhaji Abba Anas, assured the resettled persons of support and cooperation, and urged them to reciprocate the gesture by being law abiding. (NAN)