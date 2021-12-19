Internally Displaced Persons taking refuge at the Teachers’ Village Camp in Maiduguri on Friday staged a protest over alleged unfair distribution of parting palliatives provided by the state government following their proposed relocation.

It would be recalled that the state government recently embarked on closure of most of the IDP camps in Maiduguri with a promise that the camps would be shut before December 31.

According to the state government, the essence of the relocation is to enable the resettled IDPs adapt to livelihood through farming as against dependent on handouts from donor agencies which it said was a short time solution.

Our correspondent gathered from sources within the camp that the IDPs went wild over an alleged reduction in the quantity of items initially provided to them by the government.

Governor Babagana Zulum had last week visited the camp where he supervised the official inventory of the camp population with a view to providing cash and food items to them ahead of their exit from the camp.

When Bakassi Camp, one of the largest camps in the State was closed at the end of November, each male and female IDP who head households got N100,000 while housewives received N50,000 each with rice, maize and related condiments.

As of Thursday, it was learnt that the same amount was being shared at the Teachers’ Village Camp as officials asked the inmates to vacate the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was further gathered that the first day of the exercise went on fine. But the second day did not go down well as IDPs who filed out to collect their shares of the food and cash suddenly went wild in protest.

Some of the IDPs, mostly women reportedly ignited the protest following an announcement by officials handling the payment that the ration to be received on the second day would be half of what others got the previous day.

An IDP from the camp who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “They came to tell us that we would not get what others got previously, and we felt that was not fair. How can they treat us differently?”

Further findings revealed that the state government gave the cash distribution to one local NGO named Yerwa CFI, as against what happened at the Bakassi IDP Camp.

Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Abdulkadir Ibrahim, confirmed the development, but pointed out that the protest had nothing to do with the food distribution aspect being handled by NEMA.

He said NEMA had no issues with the food distribution, rather the IDPs had issues with those contracted by the Borno state government to handle the cash distribution.