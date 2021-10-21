The Member of House of Representatives representing Jere federal constituency of Borno State, Hon. Ahmed Satomi, has empowered over 400 victims of insurgency involving men, women and youths in his constituency, with tailoring equipment such as knitting and sewing machines.

The lawmaker who had previously distributed 2,500 bags of rice to the people, also said that he has acquired 250 rice milling machines made in Japan for rice farmers in Zabarmari to boost rice production in the State.

Our correspondent reports that Zabarmari, a farming settlement known for quality rice production, was last year during harvesting season attacked by Boko Haram terrorists where over 68 farmers were murdered.

Flagging off the distribution on Thursday at his Progressive House in old Maiduguri area of the State, Satomi said the over 400 beneficiaries were selected to acquire the machines and train others for improvement of livelihood of his people.

“If you can recall back, sometime around April, we have done similar intervention to our people and we promised we can do more and it is four months exactly now, that is why we repeated another form of intervention, but this time around, we considered tailors, and particularly trained new ones into the tailoring industry.

“It is train the trainer programme initiated by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and since they have tools to train our people, we sent 30 young men and women. Out of the 30, 28 are qualified and the 28 are receiving the support equipment today alongside other 400 beneficiaries.

“This other 400 are existing tailors based on their associations, pedigree in their respective communities,” the lawmaker explained.

One of the beneficiaries, Abdullahi Tailor, on behalf of others, thanked the lawmaker for bringing succour to the people, saying that with the gesture, more youths of Jere federal constituency will be engaged in the tailoring job.