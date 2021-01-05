By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has vowed that any private Primary and Secondary school in the state found to be lacking capacity to operate will be shut down during verification.

Zulum stated this while commissioning the Al- Ansar Academy Maiduguri , which is founded by Dr. Muhammadu Kyari Dikwa, who also founded the Borno’s first private University, Al- Ansar University Maiduguri.

The Governor acted in recommendation of a keynote speaker, Alhaji Mohammed Adam at the commissioning of the Academy.

The Governor directed the Secretary to the State Government to notify the Private Schools Verification Committee headed by Dr . Shetima Kulima to examine the capacity of private schools in the state. He added that the committee has to verify standard and capacity of all the private Primary and Secondary schools in Borno to weed out the substandard ones.

Zulum said:” I have keenly listened to the keynote address by my brother, Mohammed Adam, and I was attracted to some issues he raised, one of which is a reminder that our responsibility is to monitor the quality of private schools not just public schools. In that regard, I have directed secretary to the state government to notify the State Universal Basic Education Board Chairman, Dr Shettima Kullima to deploy officials to examine the capacity of all private schools. ” The Board is given six months within which their officials will visit all schools to examine physical infrastructures, quality and availability of teachers, and other relevant records. The board will make recommendations to the government of Borno State. We will do our best to ensure improvement of standards but where necessary, quack schools that are beyond upgrade shall be closed. While we are making modest efforts in uplifting the standard of education in our public schools, we shall also be very mindful of the operations of private schools in the state. It is our responsibility to ensure the quality of education in the state. Insha – Allah, all those quack schools shall be closed.