The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno State has rejected the renaming of the popular Damboa Road in the state capital after businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Mohammadu Indimi.

The party spoke on Friday evening through its state publicity secretary, Mr Amos Adziba, who described the renaming as a “monumental disaster and a disregard to the people of Borno State.

Adziba noted that Borno has been known for the respect and regard for one another from time immemorial, but saying that under the current APC-led State Government, the rights and feelings of citizens were not regarded.

He said such blunder could have been avoided if the state government value, respect and regard its immediate and senior citizens.

He said: “The state government did not consult stakeholders in the state before engaging in such monumental disaster, Borno elders were not consulted neither have they been carried along in some of the decisions taken.

“The party said that such streets or roads named after great cities are kept as landmarks and also a sign of respect to the people of the said city. Domboa local government has produced prominent personalities such as Alh Hamza Damboa, Col. Abogu Largema, Engr Muhammad Abbagana, Alh Kaumi Dambo, Barr. Muhammad Wakil, late Alh Grema Mohammed, late Alh Bukar Perrol, late Hon Musa Bulama among others.

“The PDP considers this lackadaisical decision a disregard to the people of Domboa local government, they are equal stakeholders and neither are they second class citizens of Borno State, what have they to show signifying the name of the town they have cherished all their lives? what crime they have committed against the state to deserve such treatment from the state Government?

“The party wonders why Kano State government has not changed the names of Maiduguri Road to Alh Aminu Dantata Road or Zaria Road as Aliko Dangote Road, or Hadejia and Katsina Roads after other philanthropists, the state government could have silently named the “so called overhead bridge” after the philanthropist.

“We call on the Government to retract its devaluing decisions on the people of Damboa LGA and Borno State at large,” he said.

The party also added that the governor should know that government is not a one-man show and can never be run by a single individual or his/her personal decisions.